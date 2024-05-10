Assam Education Minister Pegu Participates In Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of SEBA Workers Association

NET Web Desk

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu participated in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Workers Association at SEBA Campus, in Guwahati today.

Notably dignitaries including Chairman of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, SEBA Chairman Shri Ramesh Chand Jain and Chairman of Pollution Control Board Assam Shri Arup Kumar Mishra also graced the occasion.

Taking to his official X handle, Pegu writes, “Glad to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Workers Association at SEBA Campus, Guwahati today.”

“My gratitude to the employees for their cooperation in digitisation of SEBA services in recent years with great success,” Pegu added.