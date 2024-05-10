Assam: Over 100 Dengue Cases Since January This Year, No Fatalities As Yet

NET Web Desk

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday, revealed a significant surge in dengue cases since January 2024.

A total of 106 individuals have been infected by the mosquito-borne illness, with recent cases emerging in various districts across the state.

Two new cases have reportedly surfaced in Baksa, while Barpeta witnessed five, Bongaigaon one, Cachar six, and Charaideo three respectively in the last few days.

Despite the concerning rise in infections, Mahanta reassured the public that no fatalities have been recorded thus far.