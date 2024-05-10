Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Adorns Assam’s Exquisite Muga And Eri Silk On The Occasion Of Akshaya Tritiya Today

NET Web Desk

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla adorns Assam’s exquisite Muga and Eri silk on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya on May 10 saw people across India partaking in rituals including dips in the Ganga river.

The idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was dressed in a special outfit designed by Manish Tripathi, using Assam’s Muga silk and Eri silk.

The creation of this dress took approximately 85 days of work by Tripathi and his team.

The required textile was supplied by ‘Golden Thread of Assam’, a project run by Riniki Bhuyan. Tripathi believes this will bring national recognition to Assam Silk.

The dress, adorned with vaishnavite-themed motifs, will be worn by the idol throughout the week.

Tripathi also sees this as a way to promote India’s authentic textiles and support the weaver community.

The temple, filled with devotees, is decorated beautifully, with fruit decorations being a highlight. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is reportedly set to visit the temple.