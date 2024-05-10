BJP to Achieve Victory in 30-32 Seats in West Bengal, Claims Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 10, 2024: Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday embarked on a campaign trail in West Bengal to bolster support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Saha’s visit was marked by a series of strategic moves aimed at galvanizing the electorate in favor of the BJP’s vision for the state.

The Chief Minister’s itinerary began with a tribute to the wax statue at Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral residence in Maniktala, setting a reverent tone for the day’s events. Subsequently, Dr. Saha played a pivotal role in the nomination proceedings of BJP candidate Tapas Roy for North Kolkata. The procession which commenced from Vivekananda’s residence saw Dr. Saha actively participating and lending his support to Roy’s candidacy.

Dr. Saha conducted an open-hood campaign, directly engaging with the public to advocate for Tapas Roy. He passionately urged the voters to cast their ballots in Roy’s favor, emphasizing the candidate’s commitment to ushering in a new era of development for Bengal.

While interacting with the media persons, Dr. Saha skillfully navigated questions pertaining to women’s issues, seizing the opportunity to critique the Trinamool Congress’s handling of the matter. He called for votes to counter what he described as the “injustice of the autocratic Trinamool government” and to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives.

Dr. Saha highlighted the Prime Minister’s efforts to enhance women’s welfare, expressing dismay over the incidents of crime against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. He appealed to the electorate to deliver a decisive response to the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming elections. Optimistically, the Chief Minister projected that the BJP would secure between 30 to 32 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal attributing this confidence to the people’s trust in the “Modi guarantee.”

Reiterating the sentiment of unity and strength, Dr. Saha affirmed the public’s readiness to back Prime Minister Modi. In a parallel campaign effort, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury was also reported to be vigorously campaigning in West Bengal leaving no stone unturned in his quest to fortify the BJP’s position.

As the political scenario heats up in anticipation of the elections, the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal led by Dr. Saha and Minister Chowdhury signals a determined effort to reshape the state’s governance under the party’s leadership.