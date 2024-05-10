Manipur CM Assures Compensation For Hail Storm-Affected Areas

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh visited the hail storm-affected areas of the Bishnupur district on Thursday and assured to provide compensation to affected families. Mr. Singh along with his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and senior officials visited Phubala, Sunu Siphai, Naranseina and Thamnapokpi villages which were severely affected by hail storms accompanied by rain and strong winds last Sunday.

The Chief Minister announced that financial and material assistance has already begun to be provided to those families whose houses were damaged in the hail storm. Moreover, a survey is going on for crop damage and immediate aid will be given to identified farmers, added the Chief Minister.