Meghalaya: High Court Vows Action On Lack of Rural Cremation Facilities

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, the High Court of Meghalaya has acknowledged the challenges faced by rural residents concerning the cremation of their loved ones.

During a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), it was revealed that many rural areas lack proper facilities for cremation, forcing villagers to travel over 20 kilometers for the purpose.

Additional Advocate General, K Khan, representing the state, responded to the issue by suggesting that suitable areas for cremation could be identified by concerned individuals.

This proposal was made during the hearing of the PIL submitted by Dr. N Mozika, serving as Amicus Curiae, along with Advocate LMD Marak, representing the petitioner, Re-Seng Khasi Hima Crematorium.

Dr. Mozika further offered to identify specific areas in need of cremation facilities.

In response, Khan emphasized the importance of respecting the deceased by ensuring they receive a proper farewell through dignified cremation.

Assuring support from the state, Khan stated that necessary facilities would be extended provided the identified areas are feasible for cremation purposes.

The court is set to revisit the matter on June 10, 2024, as per reports.