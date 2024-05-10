Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Wokha District Administration Felicitates HSLC Toppers From District

Wokha district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Ranjan, felicitated four students from Wokha district who topped the High School Leaving Certificate examination conducted by Nagaland Board of School Education, today.

During the programme held at the DC’s Office Chamber, Ranjan shared valuable life lessons, stressing the importance of academic success and personal growth.

The DC encouraged the students to face challenges with optimism.

He also said that learning is a lifelong process and it extends beyond textbooks.

Lastly, Ranjan urged the students to stay true to themselves and pursue their passions and not to focus so much on societal pressures.

