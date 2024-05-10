New Catfish Species ‘Glyptothorax Punyabratai’ Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) has announced a groundbreaking discovery in the pristine waters of Arunachal Pradesh, India.

A new species of catfish, Glyptothorax punyabratai, has been unearthed by ICAR-NBFGR researchers in the Brahmaputra River drainage system.

The species, named after the esteemed founder director of ICAR-NBFGR, Dr. Punyabarata Das, honors his pioneering contributions to fisheries research.

The discovery, detailed in the scientific journal Ichthyological Exploration of Freshwaters, outlines the collection of Glyptothorax punyabratai from Tung Stream, a tributary of the Tissa River.

This significant finding underscores the rich biodiversity of the region and the imperative for ongoing exploration and conservation initiatives.

The holotype and paratype specimens of the newfound species are now housed at the National Fish Museum-cum-Repository of ICAR-NBFGR in Lucknow, as reported.

Dr. Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director of ICAR-NBFGR, reaffirmed the institute’s dedication to exploring remote and underexplored regions, particularly in the northeastern states.

This discovery reinforces the critical need for sustained exploration and conservation endeavors to safeguard our natural heritage.