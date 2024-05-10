Odisha Secures A 2-0 Victory Over Mizoram In National Women’s Hockey League 2024

NET Web Desk

The National Women’s Hockey League 2024 continued its captivating journey on Day 10 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The first match of the day between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Madhya Pradesh kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams battled fiercely, resulting in a deadlock at 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

However, in a nail-biting shootout, Hockey Haryana emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the second match, Hockey Association of Odisha faced off against Hockey Mizoram.

The initial quarter saw both teams struggling to break the deadlock.

It was not until the second quarter that Pratibha Ekka (25’) of Hockey Association of Odisha scored a crucial field goal, putting her team in the lead.

The third quarter passed without any further goals, with Hockey Association of Odisha maintaining a 1-0 advantage.

However, Karuna Minz (52’) sealed the victory for her team with another impressive field goal in the final quarter, securing a 2-0 win over Hockey Mizoram.

Later in the day, Hockey Bengal took on Manipur Hockey, while Hockey Maharashtra took on Hockey Jharkhand.