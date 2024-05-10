Polling Stations Constructed In Wildlife Sanctuary: NGT Seeks Assam Govt’s Reply

NET Web Desk

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an order to the Chief Secretary of Assam to provide information on officers who permitted construction activities, including polling stations and schools, within a wildlife sanctuary and a reserve forest.

This is a serious violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The State government confessed in an affidavit filed in April that several infrastructures were constructed in the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and the adjacent Charduar Reserve forest.

The NGT has demanded an explanation from the State government regarding the inaction of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) who allowed such illegal activities since 2017.

The NGT has also instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks outlining the action taken against those who permitted the illegal constructions and the steps taken for their removal.

On April 25, the Environment Ministry requested a report from the Assam government concerning the alleged diversion of forest land along the Assam-Nagaland border.