Shillong: Monthly Farmers Market Inaugurated At Savio Hall, Laitumkhrah

NET Web Desk

In a bid to support local farmers and promote organic farming practices, Caritas India, under its Farm N.E program, inaugurated the Monthly Farmers Market for the year 2024 at Savio Hall in Laitumkhrah, Shillong, today.

The market serves as a platform for farmers from East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi District to exhibit and sell their organic products.

The event not only promotes the consumption of healthy, locally-grown food but also contributes to the preservation of traditional farming methods.

The Monthly Farmers Market is set to become a recurring event, providing a consistent platform for farmers to showcase their products and establish direct connections with consumers.