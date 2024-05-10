Six From Northeast Honoured With Padma Shri Awards 2024

NET Web Desk

Six distinguished individuals from northeastern region of India have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri awards for their exceptional contributions across various fields.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony – II, held on Thursday at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, saw President Droupadi Murmu bestowing the esteemed accolades upon the deserving recipients.

Dr. Sangthankima from Mizoram and Sano Vamuzo from Nagaland were lauded for their remarkable service in the realm of social work.

Dr. Sangthankima’s efforts towards uplifting orphans, mental health patients, and destitute individuals resonated with the nation, while Sano Vamuzo’s commitment to social welfare through her advocacy on women rights, drug and alcohol abuse, education, health, economic exploitation and deforestation, has left an indelible mark on society.

Sikkim’s pride, Jordan Lepcha, was recognized for his tireless endeavors in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe through traditional craftsmanship spanning over two decades.

In the realm of art, Meghalaya’s Kong Silbi Passah and Tripura’s Smriti Rekha Chakma were honored for their invaluable contributions.

A Khasi Jaintia folk songs expert, Passah has made significant contributions to Meghalaya’s music and culture, while expert artisan and designer of the ethnic textiles of Tripura, Chakma has also been working to provide education and training to rural women and to make them financially self-reliant.

Adding to the list of trailblazers, Assam’s Parbati Barua, India’s first female elephant mahout, received the Padma Shri in recognition of her groundbreaking work in social welfare and animal rights advocacy.

The Chief Ministers of the northeastern states extended their heartfelt congratulations to the proud recipients of the Padma Shri awards, acknowledging their exceptional achievements and the positive impact they have had on society.

Prior to this ceremony, Assam’s Sarbeswar Basumatary and Drona Bhuyan were among the five individuals from the Northeast honored with the Padma Shri during the Civil Investiture Ceremony – I, held in April this year.