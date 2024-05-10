Tripura’s Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb Extends Financial Aid in Child’s Medical Emergency

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 10, 2024: In a heartwarming act of kindness, the former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has once again demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of his constituents by providing timely financial assistance for the medical treatment of a two-year-old child who suffered severe burns.

The incident took place in the Radhanagar Gram Panchayat where the child of a day laborer Arjun Tripura from Madhya Krishnapur, accidentally fell into a hot pan while playing. The child sustained significant burns to his face and body. Despite the financial constraints of supporting a family of five on a daily wage, the father sought immediate medical attention for his child.

Upon learning of the tragic accident, Biplab Kumar Deb, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, dispatched a representative from his office to South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar to assess the situation and offer support. After consulting with the medical staff and understanding the gravity of the child’s condition, Deb generously contributed Rs 50,000 towards the child’s treatment.

The family expressed their profound gratitude to the former Chief Minister for his support during this challenging time. Vice-Chairman of Santirbazar Municipal Council Satyabrata Saha was present during the visit and echoed the family’s sentiments, commending Deb for his humanitarian gesture.

Dr. Prasenjit Das, a pediatric specialist confirmed that the child is currently stable but remains under close medical observation.

This is not the first instance of Deb’s philanthropy. Recently, he provided an artificial limb to an individual who had lost a leg in a road accident. His ongoing social and humanitarian efforts have been a beacon of hope for many, exemplifying the role of public service in uplifting the lives of those in need. With his continued support, the family of the injured child sees a glimmer of hope for a full recovery.