Arunachal: Police Bust Inter-State Prostitution Racket, Rescues 4 Minors, Arrests 15 Including Govt Officials

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh police has recently busted an inter-state prostitution racket and rescued four minors in the age group of 10 to 15 years, a senior police official said here on Friday.

The minors were being trafficked to the state from Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam by two sisters who run a beauty parlour in Itanagar, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh told reporters here.

Based on credible inputs of a prostitution ring involving minor girls being run at Chimpu near here, the Capital police team conducted raid at the alleged brothel-cum-residence of one Techi Rina and Jamlo Tagung on May 4 and rescued two minor girls.

The minor girls revealed on questioning that they were brought to Itanagar from Dhemaji by two sisters namely Pushpanjali Mili and Purnima Mili, the SP said.

After being trafficked to Itanagar, they were forced into prostitution by the sisters along with the other two women, the SP said.

“The matter has been conveyed to child welfare committee (CWC) and based upon their complaint, a case was registered at Itanagar women police station and investigation was taken up. Consequently, it was learned that two more minor girls trafficked from Dhemaji were in the custody of Pushpanjali Mili,” Singh said, adding they were later rescued.

All the four women have been arrested and they are presently in police custody whereas the rescued minor girls are at shelter homes, he said.

As many as seven persons involved in the prostitution racket have been arrested while another eight customers, including three government officials, are also in police custody,” Mr Singh added.