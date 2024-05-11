Assam: One Suspected Rhino Poacher Shot Dead By Forest Guards In Kaziranga National Park

NET Web Desk

In a confrontation between forest guards and suspected rhino poachers, one individual has been reported dead in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Sonali Ghosh, the Director of Kaziranga National Park, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred during the early hours of Saturday in the Eralihool area of the park.

Ghosh revealed that the security team had been deployed following intelligence inputs indicating the movement of poachers in the area.

When a group of three or four rhino poachers attempted to enter the park, the guards swiftly responded, resulting in an exchange of fire.

The encounter took place around 3 a.m., resulting in one suspected poacher’s death.

While the identity of the deceased poacher remains undisclosed, Ghosh mentioned that the remaining individuals managed to evade capture and flee the scene.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, with authorities deploying a drone party to gather additional evidence.