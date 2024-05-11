Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

CM Lalduhoma Attends Assam Cultural Society Mizoram’s Rongali Bihu Celebration

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the Assamese community residing in Mizoram as he joined the festivities of the Rongali Bihu celebration organized by the Assam Cultural Society Mizoram at Vanapa Hall.

“Delighted to join Assam Cultural Society Mizoram’s Rongali Bihu celebration at Vanapa Hall today. Wishing all Assamese in Mizoram a joyous Bihu,” CM tweets.

CM further emphasised on fostering strong bonds and friendship between states for a prosperous future.

The celebration witnessed a vibrant display of Assamese culture and traditions, with attendees expressing joy and solidarity.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is a traditional spring festival of Assam, celebrated by the indigenous ethnic groups of Assam, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

