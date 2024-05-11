Department Of Horticulture & Soil Conservation Conducts Field Visits To Aid Hailstorm-Affected Farmers In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In response to the recent devastation caused by a hailstorm in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has pledged swift action to support affected farmers.

On Thursday, Singh declared that his administration would provide compensation to farmers who incurred losses due to the natural disaster, which struck the state on May 5.

Following this, the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation team on May 11, 2024, conducted field visits to areas including Phubala, Sunisiphai, and adjoining regions of Bisnupur District to assess the extent of the damage.

Commending the department, CM writes, “I appreciate the team from the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservative for conducting a field visit and interacting with the farmers of Phubala, Sunisiphai and adjoining areas of Bisnupur District on 11th May, 2024, in continuation of the ongoing measures to provide assistance to the hailstorm affected farmers.”

During these visits, officials engaged directly with farmers, gathering vital information to ascertain their immediate needs and provide necessary assistance.

Reportedly, CM Singh had assured hailstorm assistance during his visit to the Bishnupur district where he met families affected by the disaster.