Fisheries Department Gangtok And ICAR-DCFR Collaborates To Advance Fisheries Research In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

In a bid to bolster fisheries research and development in Sikkim, the Fisheries Department of Gangtok has joined forces with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research (ICAR-DCFR).

The collaboration aims to pave the way for significant advancements in cold water fisheries in the region.

Director, ICAR-DCFR, Pramod Kumar Pandey outlined a roadmap for future developments, as per reports.

With an emphasis on cold water fisheries, the partnership seeks to harness the region’s untapped potential in this domain.

Coldwater fisheries have immense prospects in creating livelihood opportunities for the rural dwelling in Indian Himalayan states and Union territory, as per information.

Notably, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtalis is the only premier research institute in the country working towards sustainable development of cold water aquaculture, management, and conservation of the hill stream fishes.

It has been in the service of the nation since 1987 under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.