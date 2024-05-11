Freight Train Carrying 49 Wagons of Fuel En Route to Tripura from Assam: NFR

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 11, 2024: Relief is finally en route to Tripura following a nearly 15-day delay, as a freight train carrying crucial fuel provisions has cleared the Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao stretch in Assam’s Dima Hasao District.

“The departure of 49 Bogie Tank wagons for petroleum products (BTPN) from Assam marks a significant step towards addressing the fuel shortage in Tripura,” stated Sabyasachi Dey, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Frontier Railway.

The recent derailment incident between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao had exacerbated the fuel shortage in Tripura, disrupting goods trains. However, concerted restoration efforts are now underway.

“At 10:41 am on Saturday, the freight train, loaded with 49 wagons, crossed the Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao section of Assam’s Dima Hasao District. The train is now making its way towards Dharmanagar, Tripura,” confirmed the railway official.

Expressing optimism, a representative from the Tripura Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department anticipated the train’s arrival at the Dharmanagar depot by evening, poised to alleviate the ongoing fuel crisis in the region.