Hindi Feature Film From Assam, ‘Kooki’ To Be Screened At Cannes Film Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

In a exciting development, ‘Kooki’, a Hindi film from Assam, has been selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The feature film narrating the trauma of a 16-year-old rape survivor, is scheduled to be shown at Palais H on May 21, before its national release in June 28.

Directed by Pranab J. Deka and produced by Junmoni Devi Khound, this film revolves around its central character, a Hindi-speaking girl who feels let down by the justice delivery system after she is gang-raped and undergoes mental trauma.

Additionally, it showcases different elements of Assamese culture alongside the struggle of the main character.

Producer Khound, who owns Niri9, a local streaming service, expressing her happiness said, “I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to screen my debut feature film at Cannes. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues.

“I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments,” Khound added.

She further informed that the reason behind choosing Hindi as the language is to cater to all audiences breaking regional barriers and highlight the capabilities of Assamese Filmmakers.

As per information, the film is backed by talented Assamese and Bollywood actors and singers including Ritisha Khound, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sarma, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Kamal Lochan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohammad Faiz, Kritika Sharma among others.