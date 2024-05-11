Hybrid Seminar on “Suicide Prevention” by Assam Rifles in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 11, 2024: Assam Rifles on May 10 in Agartala organised an Hybrid Seminar on “Suicide Prevention in Security Forces and their families” . The said event was attended by more than 700 personnel including the families of soldiers through physical and online mode.

The talk was live telecasted to troops and families at Radhanagar, Teliamura, Udaipur, Lokra and other Assam Rifles stations.

Dr. Priyojyoti Chakma, Assistant Professor of Tripura Medical College and a leading Psychologist in Tripura conducted the awareness lecture which included practical knowledge on the indicators and preventive measures of suicide. The talk also covered certain case studies of patients treated by the speaker.

The lecture was followed by question answer sessions and saw encouraging response from online attendees also. The live conversation between the attendees and the speaker provided a platform for the attendees to discuss their stress related problems and its remedial measures.

The talk holds special importance in today’s environment full of stress and anxiety attributed to various internal and external factors. The one of its kind event was taken very positively by one and all and is aligned to Assam Rifles focus on constant endeavour to improve physical and mental health of the force.