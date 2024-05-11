IPS Idashisha Nongrang Appointed As New Meghalaya DGP

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, Idashisha Nongrang, IPS has been appointed as the new Director General of Police effective from May 20th, 2024.

This crucial appointment comes following the recommendation by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Nongrang, currently serves as the Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard, Meghalaya, Shillong.

The official notice, issued by the government of Meghalaya, reads, “From amongst the empanelled list of IPS Officers duly recommended by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission in its meeting held on 2nd May, 2024, and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS (RR:1992), Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard, Meghalaya, Shillong as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Meghalaya, Shillong in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix for a fixed period of 2 years with effect from 20th May, 2024 to 19th May, 2026.”

Her appointment will take effect immediately after the retirement of the incumbent DGP LR Bishnoi on May 19th, as reported.