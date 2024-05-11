Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Hynniewtrep Youth Council Nabs 20 Drug Users And Peddlers In Shillong

NET Web Desk

In Meghalaya, around 20 drug users and peddlers were apprehended by members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council from MUDA Parking Lot at Khyndai-Lad in Shillong.

These drugs users and peddlers include 14 males and 4 females. Narcotics including ganja and syringes were recovered from their possession.

Notably, this is the third time the HYC members have apprehended drug users and peddlers from different localities in Shillong.

Meanwhile the recovered drugs were consigned to flames following the seizure.

