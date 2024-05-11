Mizoram Minister Warns Against Petroleum Stockpiling Amidst Rail Traffic Issues

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister B. lalchhanzova said that a crackdown will be launched in Aizawl and all the district headquarters against the hoarders and black marketers of petrol taking advantage of the scarcity of petroleum in the state.

Lalchhanzova made this statement in a meeting of department officials and other concerned officials to take stock of the situation arising out of the current shortage of petroleum due to recent damage to rail tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur sector in neighbouring Assam state.

He lamented that black marketers have been openly selling gasoline in many places, including in front of filling stations, which have dried up.

He said that police personnel and employees of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, under the supervision of the officials of the Aizawl district deputy commissioner, will conduct an on-the-spot inspection of the petrol pumps. Deputy Commissioners of the other 10 district are also instructed to conduct the same inspection at their respective district headquarters.

The minister appealed to the general public to refrain from panic buying and stick to their daily requirements of petroleum during these days of temporary scarcity.