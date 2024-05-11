Nagaland: Padma Shri Recipient Sano Vamuzo Honoured On Her Arrival At Dimapur Airport

NET Web Desk

Padma Shri Award 2024 recipient from Nagaland, Sano Vamuzo was honoured on her arrival at Dimapur Airport today by well-wishers, family members and various organizations.

A Social Worker and Educationist from Nagaland, Vamuzo, was presented the Padma Shri Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu during the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Sano emphasized the importance of learning from each other and acknowledging the challenges ahead.

She called upon women of all ages to contribute positively to their families, communities and society at large.

Asserting that women are not meant to create problems but to be agents of positive change, Sano encouraged them to be proactive and helpful.

Attributing her success to the support of elders, she encouraged young mothers and girls to serve their communities.

She provided insight into the formation and work of the Naga Mothers Association, which has played a significant role in promoting peace and unity in the region.

Sano also talked about political disunity and differences of opinion within the community and advocated for peace, unity, and understanding.

In this, she emphasized the need to tolerate differences and uphold the principle of love.

On Mother’s Day message, she advised mothers to prioritize their families while also contributing to society.

Lastly, Sano highlighted the importance of children as assets to society and the need to navigate the competitive modern world while maintaining a balance.