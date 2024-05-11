Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Urges to “Bloom Lotus Flowers” & “End Reign of Terror” in West Bengal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 11, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign efforts in West Bengal’s Bankura Lok Sabha constituency with the polls scheduled for May 25. Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been actively campaigning for the party’s nominated candidate, Dr. Subhash Sarkar urging the electorate to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in this pivotal center.

An important organizational meeting was convened at the Raghunathpur assembly constituency falling under the Bankura Lok Sabha seat where Minister Chowdhury made a compelling appeal to the party karyakartas and supporters. “The current atmosphere of fear in West Bengal must be addressed,” stated Chowdhury. “The politics of cuts and appeasement led by Trinamool Congress’s ‘Raghav Boal’ i.e. giant fish have left the people yearning for change. It’s time for the lotus to bloom across Bankura and West Bengal, as a testament to our commitment to Narendra Modi’s vision,” he added.

Chowdhury didn’t mince words when he criticized the ruling government, “The government that once stood for the mother, soil, and people has devolved into a regime of ‘Gundaraj’. The basic rights of the people are being trampled upon by the politics of PC-VIPO appeasement.” He further emphasized that the opposition in West Bengal is beleaguered, facing relentless attacks from authoritarian grassroots terror forces.

“The people of West Bengal are poised to reject these dictators in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, liberating the state from the clutches of terrorism,” Chowdhury declared.

Echoing his sentiments, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, “We are on track to secure 32 seats in West Bengal. The people’s disillusionment with the Trinamool Congress is palpable, and they are ready for a change,” affirmed Nath while campaigning for BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee.

The meeting, which also saw the presence of Raghunathpur MLA Vivekananda Bauri and Dr Subhash Sarkar has set the stage for a fiercely contested election, with the BJP leaving no stone unturned to consolidate its position in West Bengal.