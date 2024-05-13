Assam: Former Tezpur MP Iswar Prasanna Hazarika Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Former Member of Parliament from the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency of Assam, Iswar Prasanna Hazarika, passed away at around 9:30 am at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi, today, on May 13, as confirmed by Hospital Management.

Prolonged heart ailment and associated complications, reportedly resulted in his demise.

Hazarika, aged 88, had been a resident of Delhi/Noida for over five decades.

Notably, Hazarika’s life was marked by remarkable academic and professional achievements.

He excelled academically, being a Matriculation topper and an alumnus of prestigious institutions such as Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University, and the Delhi School of Economics.

Additionally, he held a Barrister Degree from the UK and was a member of Lincoln’s Inn.

Hazarika’s career spanned various sectors, including serving as an Indian Civil Servant in distinguished positions such as Chairman and Managing Director of MMTC, Director on the Board of NTPC, Chairman of ASEB, Income Tax Commissioner, and senior roles in GAIL, SAIL, among others.

He represented the Tezpur Constituency as a Member of Parliament from May 1996 to December 1997.

His funeral is scheduled on the Lodhi Cremation Ground at 5 PM, today.