Implementation Of ‘One Nation One Election’ Shall Allow Us To Work Round The Year: Tripura CM Saha

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that implementation of the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy shall give governments more time to work for the people as there will be no poll curbs imposed around the year.

According to Saha, the 15,000-page report prepared by former President of India Ramnath Kovind would hopefully get a green signal from the office of President of India soon.

Attributing the crisis of blood units in blood banks across the state to elections, Saha said, “Tripura is holding the number one position in terms of blood donation across the state.

This is not less than a renaissance and the true meaning of the old adage

‘humanity above all’ finds its manifestation through blood donation here in our state.”

However, Saha added, “Because of elections and curbs imposed as per the model code of conduct, a crisis of blood emerged in the blood banks. Similar was the experience during the assembly elections of last year. I made an appeal to the people of the state to come forward and donate blood which elicited an overwhelming response.

According to Saha, ‘One Nation One Election’ policy is going to address all these problems.

“A committee was formed under the stewardship of the former President of India and he had submitted his recommendations compiled in a 15,000 to 16,000 pages long report. I am sure one day this policy will be adopted and governments will get more time to work for people,” he added.