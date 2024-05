NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is set to announce the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams for the year 2024, tomorrow, on May 14, 2024.

The Class 10 results will be available for candidates online on the official MBSE website.

In addition to online accessibility, students can also view their results in person at the MBSE Office Chaltlang.

Reportedly, the HSLC exam in Mizoram was conducted between February 26th and March 15th, 2024.