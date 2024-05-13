Padma Shri Awardee Jorden Lepcha Receives A Warm Welcome In Hometown Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Ren Jorden Lepcha, the recent Padma Shri awardee, recognised for his unwavering dedication to preserving Lepcha heritage through traditional crafts, was warmly welcomed in his home state of Sikkim, on May 13, when following his distinguished honor.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony – II, held at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, witnessed President Droupadi Murmu bestowing the esteemed accolade upon six deserving recipients from the northeast region, including Lepcha.

Renowned as a skilled bamboo craftsman, Jorden Lepcha, born on July 28, 1971, in the picturesque village of Rubeyam Ram in Dzongu, Mangan District, Sikkim, embarked on his journey at an early age under the guidance of his parents.

Fueled by a profound passion to revive age-old traditions, he dedicated himself to mastering the intricate techniques of crafting Lepcha hats, famously known as Thyaktuks.

The recognition of Lepcha’s craftsmanship and dedication to his craft has not only brought honor to him and his community but also brought global recognition to Sikkim’s artisanal legacy.