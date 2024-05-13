Tripura: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife; Accused Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 13, 2024: In a horrifying turn of events, a husband is suspected of brutally murdering his wife in the quiet hours of Monday morning. The incident took place around 3 am has sent shockwaves through the RF Tilla area nestled under Radhakishorpur police station within the Udaipur sub-division near Dhajnagar police line.

According to eyewitness accounts, Asish Dey, a resident of RF Tilla stands accused of perpetrating the heinous act. It’s reported that Dey had harbored suspicions of his wife Namita Dey’s fidelity for some time fuelled by hearsay from those around him.

“He broke down mentally over this issue,” revealed a source close to the family. “His suspicions led him to commit this atrocious act.”

Tragically, it’s alleged that Dey took matters into his own hands, ending Namita’s life with a sharp weapon inside their home while their children slept nearby. The couple, who had been married for 19 years, shared two sons and a daughter.

Local residents, however, paint a contrasting picture of Namita, denying any involvement in the alleged adultery. “We never saw Namita involved in any such incident,” remarked members of the community. “She was dedicated to her household chores and family duties.”

The gruesome scene was uncovered when Asish Dey attempted to flee the premises with the murder weapon, only to be apprehended by members of the household, who promptly alerted the authorities. RK Pur police station was immediately notified, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Upon arrival, the police swiftly took Dey into custody and transported him to RK Pur police station for further questioning. The area was abuzz with activity as news of the murder spread like wildfire, drawing the attention of senior law enforcement officials.

Gomati District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, along with Sub Divisional Police Officer Ajay Debbarma and RK Pur Police Station OC Babul Das led the investigation. The victim’s body was recovered and shifted to Gomati District Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination while forensic experts scoured the scene for crucial evidence.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident, treating it as a case of murder. The Radhakishore Pur police station is leading the charge to uncover the truth behind this tragic event, leaving the community reeling in shock and disbelief.