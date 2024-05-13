Tripura: Husband’s Violent Act Leaves Father-in-Law Dead and Wife Injured in Khowai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 13, 2024: A dispute between a husband and wife escalated into a horrifying act of violence resulting in the tragic death of the wife’s father and critical injuries to the wife herself. The incident took place at Tripura’s North Durganagar under Khowai police station has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute between Anup Saha (30) and his wife Jaya Das (22) had been simmering for some time, with allegations of extramarital affairs causing tension in their relationship. However, the situation reached a devastating climax on Monday afternoon during a settlement meeting convened to resolve their issues.

“The settlement meeting was supposed to bring about reconciliation, but it turned into a nightmare,” recounted a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. “Anup suddenly lashed out at Jaya, striking her violently on the head with a ‘Ranchandi’ idol leaving her in a pool of blood.”

The sudden and brutal assault not only left Jaya gravely injured but also had fatal consequences for her father Nirulal Das (58), who collapsed from shock upon witnessing the horrific scene. Despite immediate medical attention, Das could not be revived, succumbing to a heart attack induced by the trauma of the incident.

“The whole neighborhood is in disbelief. We never imagined such a tragedy could unfold right before our eyes,” expressed another resident, visibly shaken by the events.

Jaya Das was rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala, where doctors treated her for severe head injuries, including twelve stitches. Meanwhile, Anup Saha was apprehended by the police shortly after the incident and is currently in custody, facing charges related to the violent assault.

“This is a deeply disturbing incident that has left the community reeling,” stated Inspector Rajesh Dutta of the Khoai police station. “We are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is served for the victims.”

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and sorrow across Khowai district with many calling for swift and decisive action to address domestic violence and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals within the community.

It’s worth noting that Anup and Jaya have a five-month-old baby.