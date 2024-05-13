Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Criticizes West Bengal Government: Corruption, Abuse, and Terrorism Allegations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 13, 2024: Tripura’s Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury criticized the Trinamool government of West Bengal for its alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including women abuse, job loss, political terrorism, and corruption. “Such practices are antithetical to the spirit of democracy,” Chowdhury stated during his campaign at Guniara and Raibandh Gram Panchayats in the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

“The people’s will is paramount in a democratic state, and when they awaken, those who cling to power through coercion and wealth will inevitably fall,” he added, suggesting that the current government’s days are numbered.

Minister Chowdhury also highlighted past corruption scandals, referencing the arrest of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. “Crores of rupees were found in his residence, now identified as funds from a 25,500 job scam,” he declared. “Chatterjee’s incarceration, alongside another notable figure, Anubrata Roy, and two other cabinet members, signifies a crackdown on corruption.”

Drawing parallels with Tripura’s political landscape, Chowdhury reminded the public of the 25-year rule of CPIM, which led to widespread disillusionment. “The change of government in Tripura, facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, is a testament to the possibility of transformation,” he asserted.

Looking ahead, Minister Chowdhury expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would establish governance in West Bengal. He urged support for BJP candidate Subhash Sarkar, predicting a landslide victory akin to previous Lok Sabha elections. “The winds of change are blowing, and with the people’s backing, we will witness a new dawn in West Bengal,” Chowdhury concluded.