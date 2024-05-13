Tripura: Water Crisis Grips Jawaharnagar Area for Three Months; Locals Block NH, Demand Immediate Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 13, 2024: In a dire situation that has persisted for three long months, the residents of Tripura’s Jawaharnagar in Dhalai district and surrounding areas are facing an acute shortage of drinking water. All water supplies in the region have been destroyed, leaving the community in distress.

The crisis has escalated to the point where people are falling ill after consuming river water as their only source of hydration. On Monday, local residents took matters into their own hands and blocked the national highway near the Jawaharnagar BSF camp, demanding urgent action to address the water scarcity.

A spokesperson for the community expressed their frustration, stating, “Drinking water has not been available in our area for three months. We have repeatedly informed the ADC administration, urging them to find a solution, but unfortunately, no action has been taken so far.”

Adding to the residents’ woes, a promise was made that drinking water would be restored in the area three days after the election, but this commitment remains unfulfilled. When villagers approach the local panchayat seeking answers, they are met with silence. The lack of accountability from panchayat officials has left the community feeling abandoned.

“Three long months have passed,” said a concerned villager. “We are surviving by consuming river water, which is making us sick. Our local leaders express sympathy, but that’s not enough. The ADC administration must take immediate steps to resolve this crisis.”

The villagers believe that with the right intent, the problem could be solved within just two days. However, they feel betrayed by false promises made during the election season. As the situation persists, the community wonders why Bikas Tripura, the development initiative, has yet to address their pressing need for clean water.

The plight of Jawaharnagar serves as a stark reminder of the importance of timely action and accountability in addressing critical issues affecting people’s lives.