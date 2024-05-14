Arunachal To Host ‘Blue Cubs Football Tournament’ Starting June 8

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking collaboration between the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) and Northeast United FC, the Blue Cubs Tournament is all set to kick off on June 8, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Naharlagun, Arunachal.

The tournament, aimed at nurturing the footballing aspirations of young talents, will feature participants in the U7, U9, and U11 categories.

In a unique move, both boys and girls will have the opportunity to compete together in the same team, promoting gender inclusion and equality in sports.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is gearing up to witness the spectacle of budding football stars showcasing their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship on the field.

With the registration deadline set for May 31, aspiring footballers are urged to seize this remarkable opportunity to display their prowess and vie for recognition on a grand stage.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, endorsing the initiative, tweeted: “A commendable initiative nurturing the footballing dreams of our youths. Encouraging all interested youngsters to participate before the deadline of 31st May. Best wishes!”

“This is an incredible opportunity for our young footballers to demonstrate their skills at the prestigious platform, with the possibility of them being scouted under the Northeast United FC grassroots program,” Dy CM added.