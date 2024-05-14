Arunachal’s Shamchak Mossang Clinched Gold In 7th Mixed Martial Arts Championship

NET Web Desk

Shamchak Mossang from Arunachal’s Neotan Village has secured the gold medal in the 52.1 Weight Category at the 7th Mixed Martial Arts Championship held in Raipur, Chattisgarh.

Her remarkable achievement has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration from the martial arts community and beyond.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mossang, praising him for his remarkable achievement.

“Congratulations, Shamchak Mossang, on your incredible achievement. Your journey from Neotan Village to clinching gold in the 52.1 Weight Category at the 7th Mixed Martial Arts Championship is truly inspiring,” Mein said.

“Your dedication and hard work have paid off, showcasing your remarkable skill and determination. Here’s to your continued success and many more triumphs ahead,” he added.

Mossang’s victory not only brings pride to her hometown but also serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.