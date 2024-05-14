Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Two IPL Matches In Guwahati

In preparation for the upcoming IPL matches scheduled in Guwahati on May 15 and May 19, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety for spectators and residents alike.

According to the advisory, there will be restrictions on the plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles with four wheels and above on various key roads in the city.

These roads include GS Road, B.K Kakati Road, A.K Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, Kahilipara Road, and NH-27.

The restrictions will be enforced from 3 PM to 12 AM on both match days.

In addition, A.K. Azad Road from Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali will be designated as a one-way route starting from 3 PM onwards on match days.

Vehicles will only be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route.

Vehicles traveling from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar will be diverted at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital via Kahilipara road.

Only vehicles with valid car passes will be permitted to travel from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Barsapara or from Barsapara to Dhirenpara during the specified hours.

However, the restrictions will not affect the movement of emergency vehicles such as fire tenders, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders, school buses, and local residents of the area, as informed.

Authorities urge residents and commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the traffic management measures in place to ensure a hassle-free experience during the IPL matches.

