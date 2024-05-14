Election Commission Of India Seeks Report On Alleged Election Irregularities In Arunachal

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked for a report from the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) about alleged election irregularities in three constituencies during the state’s simultaneous elections.

The allegations, raised by the NPP, the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) and the election agent of an independent candidate, include booth capturing, EVM vandalisation, and voter intimidation in Seppa West, Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies.

The parties have asked for fresh polling at the affected stations.

Independent candidate Jumnya Dini’s election agent filed a complaint on 5 May, alleging bogus voting at three polling stations in Likabali assembly constituency.

NPP candidate for Seppa West, Tani Loffa, has requested that five polling stations under his constituency be excluded from counting, and lodged a complaint against the election observer for East Kameng district.

The ADP filed a complaint on 2 May, asking for re-polling at five polling stations in Nari-Koyu assembly constituency, or for the EVM vote count at these stations to be nullified.