Manipur: 98 Percent Students Clear Class 12 Board Exams, CM Congratulates

NET Web Desk

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Monday declared the class 12 board exam results with 97.63 per cent students clearing the test.

Last year, the pass percentage was reportedly 88.68.

Aiena Naorem secured the first position in commerce while Th Sheityajit topped the arts stream, as reported.

L Malemnganbi Laishram bagged the first position in science, officials said.

According to officials, the pass percentage for arts stood at 94.35, science (98.91) and commerce (93.51).

Overall 31,128 students had appeared for the exam held between February and March.

Notably, Thoubal district boasted the highest pass percentage at 99.58, while Ukhrul reported the lowest at 85.95 among the state’s 15 districts.

L Nandakumar, director of education (S), congratulated the successful students and commended the teachers for their dedication towards academic excellence.

In addition, Manipur CM Biren Singh also congratulated all the successful candidates of the Class 12 board exams, 2024.

“You have overcome challenges with dedication & hard work, and I extend my best wishes towards fulfilling your aspirations and dreams ahead,” said CM.

For those who could not clear the examination, CM emphasised that board exams are not the end of the road, it is just an exam and urged them not to feel disheartened or discouraged.

“Each one of you carry many potentials and with renewed determination & commitment, you can try once again,” added CM.