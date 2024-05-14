Mizoram: 8 Pairs Of Twins Enrolled In A Govt Primary School, Aizawl

NET Web Desk

A viral picture showcasing eight pairs of twins attending Govt. College Veng Primary School in Aizawl, Mizoram has captured the attention of netizens.

The unprecedented occurrence, consisting of seven pairs of identical twins and one pair of fraternal twins, has left the faculty at Govt. College Veng Primary School thrilled.

H. Lalventluanga, the Headmaster of the school, expressed his excitement, stating that while twins have been a part of the school’s history, never before have they seen such a remarkable influx.

The twins hail from three localities – College Veng, ITI, and Salem Veng. Among them, there is a mix of genders, with one pair of fraternal twins, four pairs of girls, and three pairs of boys.

Detailing the distribution among classes, Lalventluanga disclosed, “KG 1 boasts two pairs of boys, one fraternal and one identical, alongside a pair of girls. KG 2 accommodates one male pair, while Class 1 has a pair of girls, and Class 2 has two pairs of girls.”

Interestingly, the fraternal twins attending the school are none other than the headmaster’s own children – Remruatdika (M) and Lalzarzovi (F), who are currently in KG 1 and will celebrate their fifth birthday on July 21.