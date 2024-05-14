NagaEd, Tribal-Led Education Startup, Honored with TiE50 Award at Global Conference

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 14, 2024: NagaEd, a pioneering digital education startup spearheaded by tribal founder Kevisato Sanyu, has clinched the prestigious TiE50 Award at the annual TiEcon global conference. This recognition catapults NagaEd into the upper echelon of tech and tech-enabled startups worldwide, affirming its profound impact on tribal and indigenous communities through digital education.

The TiE50 Awards, a cornerstone event organized by TiE Silicon Valley, singled out NagaEd as one of the Top 50 technology startups globally. Notably, the company further distinguished itself by receiving the coveted Judges’ Choice Award, one of only 8 startups to claim this accolade.

Expressing elation at this triumph, Kevisato Sanyu remarked, “Our innovative digitally native approach democratizes education, providing equal opportunities for institutions in tribal and indigenous communities. We empower educators with better, more affordable learning experiences for students, transforming education in these communities.”

The TiE50 Awards ceremony is renowned for spotlighting the most promising technology startups, with an impressive 85% of its winners and finalists securing over a billion dollars in funding. This statistic underscores the program’s remarkable track record in identifying and nurturing groundbreaking ventures.

Subodh Sachan, Director of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Director of STPINEXT, lauded NagaEd’s achievement, emphasizing its significance in showcasing the innovative potential of India’s Northeast region on the global stage. “We are immensely proud to support NagaEd and its dynamic founder Kevisato Sanyu as TiE50 winners in Silicon Valley,” Sachan stated. “It’s a testament to the impactful work NagaEd is doing in leveraging technology to transform education in tribal and indigenous communities.”

NagaEd’s triumph at TiEcon 2024, one of the world’s largest gatherings for entrepreneurs, marks a pivotal milestone in its trajectory. The company’s innovative approach to education harnesses advanced technologies to enhance learning outcomes in tribal and indigenous communities. As a Business-to-Business Software as a Service (B2B SaaS) enterprise, NagaEd is strategically positioned to tap into the Northeast market, encompassing nearly 100,000 schools and over 11 million students. Its long-term vision extends to revolutionizing education for the 500 million tribal and indigenous individuals worldwide.

The recognition garnered at the TiE50 Awards not only celebrates NagaEd’s accomplishments but also underscores its commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable education through digital innovation.