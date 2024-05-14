Nagaland: Phek ADC Directs Dog Owners To Lease And Vaccine Dogs For Public Safety

NET Web Desk

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ruopfukuotuo Noudi of Phek district of Nagaland, has directed dog owners to ensure vaccination of dogs and keep the dogs on leash in order to prevent them from straying in public places.

He said the order has been necessitated in view of several cases of dog bites by stray dogs been reported in Phek town over the past several months.

This has put a grave health risk for the general public due to possible infection of rabies.

The ADC also informed that any dog found roaming freely in the town will be seized or shot at sight by concerned competent authority.