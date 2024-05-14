PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi Constituency Today

NET Web Desk

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, on May 14 will file his nomination from Varanasi constituency.

Polling will be held in Varanasi in the seventh and final phase of general elections and today is the last day of filing nominations for this phase.

After getting the blessings of Kaal Bhairav the Kotwal of Kashi, the Prime Minister will proceed for the nomination process today.

Chief ministers of 12 BJP ruled states are expected to participate in the nomination.

Several Union ministers, senior BJP leaders, Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Government and MP’s will also be present on the occasion.