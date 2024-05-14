Sikkim Set To Introduce AI-Powered Traffic Management System To Enhance Road Safety

NET Web Desk

In a significant move towards modernising traffic management and enhancing road safety, the Transport Department of Sikkim has announced the launch of an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Traffic Management System.

Scheduled to be operational from May 25, 2024, the system is poised to revolutionize the way traffic violations are detected and managed across the state.

The notice issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Transport Department, Raj Yadav (IAS), says that the initiative is aimed at leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms to automatically verify essential vehicle documents.

“The new system powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithms is designed to automatically detect the validity of documents viz, Insurance, Tax, Fitness, Pollution Under Control (PUC) and Permit along with Traffic violations such as speeding, Jumping signals, improper Lane usage etc. and generate e-callan automatically as per CMV Act 1980,” notice reads.

With the approval of the Competent Authority the new system will be operational throughout the state of Sikkim w.e.f. 25th May 2024.

In light of this development, all vehicle owners, including government vehicles, are urged through the notice, to ensure the timely renewal and upkeep of their vehicle documents.

Any discrepancies arising from the issuance of e-challans can be addressed by contacting the concerned Superintendent of Police (SP) or Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of the respective district, as mentioned in the notice.

This pioneering initiative underscores Sikkim’s proactive approach towards embracing technological advancements to create safer and more efficient roadways for its citizens.