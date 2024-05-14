Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Students Rally For Tobacco-Free Meghalaya Ahead Of World No Tobacco Day

In anticipation of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on May 31st, students from multiple schools across North Garo Hills district congregated on the streets to advocate for a Tobacco-Free Meghalaya.

The rally, which aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental environmental impacts of tobacco consumption, saw enthusiastic participation from students who carried placards and banners with anti-tobacco slogans.

As the world gears up to observe World No Tobacco Day, initiatives like these underscore the importance of grassroots activism in fostering positive change.

The students of North Garo Hills district have set a commendable example in the fight against tobacco, inspiring hope for a cleaner, greener, and healthier tomorrow.

