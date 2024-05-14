Tripura CPIM Leads Mass Rally in Agartala Demanding Relief from Job and Utility Shortages

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 14, 2024: In a significant display of public dissent, the CPIM West Tripura District Committee led a substantial rally through the heart of the capital city on Tuesday. The demonstration drew considerable crowds was a clarion call for urgent government action to address the acute shortages plaguing the state—ranging from employment and food to essential utilities like drinking water, irrigation, and electricity.

The rally commenced from the CPIM West district office at Melarmath here in Agartala city led by Tripura’s CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and former MP Shankar Prasad Datta leading the charge. The procession made its way through various thoroughfares of Agartala, symbolizing a united front against the current state of affairs.

In the aftermath, a protest rally took root in the Orient Chowmuhani area. It was here that Secretary Chaudhury delivered a poignant critique of the current administration. “The very fabric of governance seems to have unraveled in Tripura,” he asserted. “Our villages and hillsides are marred by the absence of work and sustenance. The MGNREGA scheme has come to a standstill for half a year, and the energy sector is in disarray. Citizens queue for hours on end for petrol, and yet, there’s a glaring inaction towards the repair of storm-damaged power infrastructure.”

Chaudhury didn’t mince words when he described the ruling government as “anti-people,” stating, “Day by day, the state deteriorates under their governance. After six years of their rule, they have failed to deliver on any front.” He highlighted the plight of the youth, many of whom have been forced to leave their homes in search of work, even beyond the state’s borders, including Agartala itself.

The Secretary’s impassioned speech culminated with a call to action, urging a government delegation to witness firsthand the dire conditions of those affected. He also took a firm stance against the government’s attempt to “control the narrative,” referencing a ban on holding press conferences in air-conditioned environments in Agartala, which he implied was a move to stifle dissent.

The rally and subsequent speeches have resonated with many, serving as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the state and the fervent demand for change.