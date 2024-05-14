Tripura: Lakshmipur Residents Stage Blockade Burning Tyres, Demands Proper Drainage & Road Repair

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 14, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s Lakshmipur area in Kailashahar sub-division under Unakoti district took to the streets on Tuesday, demanding immediate attention to the dire state of their roads and the urgent need for proper drainage systems. The protest saw the main thoroughfares of Kailashahar and Tilla Bazar blocked, was marked by the burning of tyres and a complete halt to traffic.

A local resident speaking on condition of anonymity expressed their frustration, “Every time it rains, even slightly, our homes are submerged. Without a drainage system, the water just accumulates, and we’re left with the aftermath for days on end. It’s been two years of suffering.”

The situation reached a critical point when the Block Development Officer (BDO) Bijan Chowdhury and the Kailashahar police were dispatched to the scene. After negotiations, BDO Chowdhury promised the commencement of drainage work within the next fifteen days, a pledge that led to the withdrawal of the blockade.

The protest highlighted the plight of Lakshmipur gram panchayat’s ward numbers five and six, where residents have long endured the consequences of inadequate infrastructure. Despite repeated pleas to local authorities and written complaints to higher officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the District Magistrate, their grievances remained unaddressed, culminating in today’s demonstration.

Caught in the midst of the blockade were notable figures such as District Congress President Md. Badruzzaman and CPIM leader Qais Mia. The assurance from BDO Chowdhury has provided a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered residents, who now await the fulfillment of the promised relief measures.