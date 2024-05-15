Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Wins Bronze For India At 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement, Rupa Bayor, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, secured a bronze medal for India at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships held in Vietnam.

Representing the nation, Bayor showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the competition, defeating competitors from Pakistan and Malaysia before facing a tough challenge against Korea in the semifinals.

Bayor’s remarkable performance not only secured her a place on the podium but also etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history as the first athlete from the country to win an Asian medal in the individual recognized Poomsae Senior 1 event.

The prestigious Asian championship, recognized as a G4 ranking event by World Taekwondo, witnessed intense competition among athletes from across the continent.

The news of Bayor’s triumph garnered widespread praise and recognition from various quarters.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal, Chowna Mein expressed immense pride in Bayor’s accomplishment, lauding her for shining on the international stage and inspiring others with her talent.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed Bayor’s achievement as an incredible feat that would serve as a source of inspiration for young athletes across the nation.

As she continues her sporting journey, Bayor’s success serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for aspiring athletes, reaffirming India’s potential to excel on the international stage.