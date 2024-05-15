CM Rio Meets Rising Football Stars From Nagaland Set For Bundesliga Training In Germany

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio met with five promising young footballers who are set to embark on a week-long training camp at two renowned Bundesliga football clubs in Germany.

In an encouraging display of support for the budding athletes, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Nitoka Tamang, Lalminkai Thompson, Sehboigin Haokip, Kaiminlen Haokip, and Asa Ayemi, who were selected following their outstanding performances at the Bundesliga Under-13 final trials.

Managed by Dimapur Football Club, the five players will undergo an intensive training regimen at FC Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt during the month of May 2024.

The comprehensive program reportedly includes football coaching sessions, classroom theory, and live match experiences, all fully funded by the host clubs.

Yongsen Jamir, Managing Director of Dimapur Sporting Club (DSC), highlighted the significance of this opportunity for the young footballers.

Emphasizing the potential for these players to be recruited by the Bundesliga clubs based on their performance during the training camp, Jamir expressed optimism for their future in the sport.

Their selection for this prestigious training camp serves as a testament to Nagaland’s growing presence in the global football arena and underscores the state’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting sports excellence.