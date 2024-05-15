Endangered Red Panda Spotted In Arunachal’s Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary

NET Web Desk

An endangered species, Red panda was recently captured on camera in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) located in the Singchung subdivision of the West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

This significant sighting, recorded through a camera trap installed by the Wildlife Institute of India in collaboration with EWS, highlights the sanctuary’s pivotal role in preserving biodiversity.

Yachang Kani, the Range Forest Officer (RFO), emphasized the importance of this sighting, stating, “The presence of the red panda in the sanctuary reaffirms its status as an ideal habitat for this highly endangered species.”

While sightings of red pandas have occurred previously, their rarity underscores the critical need for habitat preservation.

Scientifically referred to as Ailurus fulgens, the red panda’s vibrant red and white fur has earned it the nickname ‘firefox.’

With a global population of fewer than 10,000 individuals, conservation efforts are paramount to safeguarding these majestic creatures and their habitats.

On its sighting, Arunachal CM tweets, “A pleasant sight as the Red Panda has been spotted in the Wildlife Sanctuary in Singchung subdivision of West Kameng district. An endangered species, as per IUCN Red List, these bamboo eating animal of taxonomic family, is very important for the ecosystem.”

“Let us conserve it for a sustainable future,” CM added.